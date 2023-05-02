Uproar In Delhi MCD Over Kejriwal's Residence Renovation Row As BJP Protests

The MCD House witnessed a huge uproar on Tuesday as BJP councillors staged a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending Rs 45 crore between 2020 and 2022 on the renovation of his official residence.

This was the first session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House convened after AAP's Shelly Oberoi was re-elected as Delhi mayor on April 26.

The session began with a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, which killed 10 policemen and one civilian.

Soon after, BJP leaders, many of them carrying placards with anti-AAP and anti-Kejriwal messages, began sloganeering in the House. The House was briefly adjourned due to the demonstrations.

The protests continued after the session resumed even as Mayor Oberoi asked the members to maintain order in the House.

Later, amid the noisy scenes, several items on the agenda of the House were passed before it was adjourned for the day.

The BJP on Monday launched an indefinite dharna near the Delhi chief minister's official residence -- 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines -- following the controversy over its renovation.

The BJP also urged the chief minister to open the gates of the residence to the general public so that they can see his "lavish living", even if the entry into it is ticketed.

"The most shameful thing in this is that this scam was done at a time when coronavirus was in its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day," BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva had said.

