Uproar In Karnataka Assembly Over Jain Monk Murder, BJP Demands CBI Probe

Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the murder of the Jain monk, Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj. A furore broke out in the Karnataka Assembly session on Tuesday over the gruesome murder of the monk, with the BJP demanding a CBI inquiry into it during the zero hour. The Jain monk went missing on Thursday, July 6. His dismembered body was later found by the police, even as one of his followers confirmed that the monk was murdered over a financial dispute.

BJP is all set to protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday at around 10 am. Later, BJP workers will also go on a padayatra which will be led by former CM Basavaraj Bommai from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan at around 10:30 am. The party will later submit a petition to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot requesting a CBI inquiry.

Speaking to the media, Congress’ Priyank Kharge said, “BJP should not play politics over dead bodies. They are not doing this for the first time, earlier too they did in Shivamogga. It is unfortunate that members of Parliament, who are aware of the laws, are behaving like this. We will take necessary actions even against public representatives who are trying to float false narratives in the society.”

The fact-finding committee of the BJP along with several MLAs, mainly from Belagavi region, have pointed out the discrepancies during investigation. BJP is claiming that the investigation is not being conducted in a fair manner.

Details of monk murder probe

The police arrested two accused, Narayan Mali (A1) and Hassan Dalayath, two days later on Saturday, July 8, and produced them before court, seeking a 14-day custody.

Earlier, the Chikkodi Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) granted a seven-day police custody. However, the police told the court that they would need more time to interrogate the duo and complete the investigation.

The Belagavi police will now conduct a spot inquest at the ashram and where the body of the monk was dumped - a defunct borewell in Belagavi's Raibag Taluk.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 201 and 302 against the accused. According to the FIR, the monk was murdered by two men. The killers first tried to electrocute him, but later, finding him alive, they strangled him with a towel. The killers travelled around 35 kms on a bike with the monk's body and disposed of it in the open borewell. The monk’s blood soaked clothes were burnt.

Timeline of Events

July 6: Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj goes missing

July 8: Complaint registered in the morning by ashram trustee

July 8: Accused nabbed in the evening

July 9: Cremation

July 10: Protests across Karnataka

July 11: Accused produced in the court