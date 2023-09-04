Last Updated:

UP's Barabanki Building Collapse: 2 Lives Lost, 12 Rescued Amid Search For Survivors

Barabanki police responded to a building collapse, saving 12 lives, while continuing the search to rescue those still trapped under debris

General News
 
| Written By
Swapnanil Chatterjee

Search operation is still underway to rescue those remaining trapped under the building's debris. | Image: ANI


Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki police were alerted to a building collapse, at approximately 3 AM on September 4. Rescuers, responding to the call, saved 12 lives while receiving information about potentially four people still trapped under the debris. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team is actively at the scene, awaiting reinforcements from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). 

Tragically, 2 of the 12 rescued individuals have succumbed to their injuries, said Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barabanki.

(Further details are awaited)

READ | Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 6 times Bobby actor reinvented himself onscreen
READ | Baramulla Police apprehends LeT OGWs with Chinese arms and grenade
READ | Sanatan Dharma row: DMK leader Udhayanidhi says ready to face any case, responds to BJP
READ | Assam to advertise 22,000 govt jobs in 2 months: Himanta
READ | JD(U) leader lauds Nitish for uniting Opposition, calls Lalu 'crazy' for backing Rahul
First Published:
COMMENT