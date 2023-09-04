UP's Barabanki Building Collapse: 2 Lives Lost, 12 Rescued Amid Search For Survivors

Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki police were alerted to a building collapse, at approximately 3 AM on September 4. Rescuers, responding to the call, saved 12 lives while receiving information about potentially four people still trapped under the debris. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team is actively at the scene, awaiting reinforcements from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Barabanki pic.twitter.com/IVn3v2Zzrw September 4, 2023

Tragically, 2 of the 12 rescued individuals have succumbed to their injuries, said Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barabanki.

(Further details are awaited)