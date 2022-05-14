UP's Covid Vaccine Coverage Rises To Over 32 Crore

Over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Uttar Pradesh, making it the first state to achieve the feat, a spokesperson claimed on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 16.60 crore Covid vaccine doses administered so far.

According to data on the CoWin portal updated till 12 pm on Saturday, around 32.01 crore of the total 189 crore vaccine doses administered in the country are from Uttar Pradesh, he said.

So far, over 2,34,32,056 children in the age group of 15-17 and over 74,16,435 children in the age group of 12-14 have been administered vaccine doses in the state.

Also, over 29.35 lakh 'precaution doses' have been administered in Uttar Pradesh so far, the spokesperson said.

In terms of percentage, about 90 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 100 per cent have received one vaccine dose, he said.

In the 15-17 years age group, over 96 per cent of children have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 70 per cent in this age category are fully vaccinated.

To speed up the vaccination drive for children, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials concerned to ensure adequate availability of vaccine doses in Uttar Pradesh.