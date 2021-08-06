On Friday, heavy rains caused severe floods in the Pandu river and several low-lying areas of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Many villages of the district have been inundated due to the rise in the water level in rivers like Ganga. Gujaini, Meherban Singh Ka Purva, Mardanpur village, Banpurwa, Kanchanpurwa, Tatyatope Nagar, Raipurwa, Village Bihari Purwa are among the most affected areas. These regions are located beside the Pandu River which has been swollen extremely due to immense rainfall in the region.

Watch latest visuals of flooded Pandu river in UP

Scary visuals from the flood-affected regions show people using a canoe to relocate from the region, many houses have been destroyed in the floods. Farmers in the area, have suffered a huge loss as all of their crop production have been depleted due to flooding in the region.

#WATCH | Following rise in water level of Pandu river, people commute via boat with their houses submerged in many rural areas of Kanpur including Mardanpur, Banpurwa, Kanchanpurwa, Tatyatope Nagar, Raipurwa, Village Bihari Purwa, and Panka village. pic.twitter.com/f54rU2Y3Uf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2021

Most of the people have fled the flood-affected regions and have relocated. The state Municipal corporation has asked the officials to make arrangements for people in flood-affected areas, instructions have been given to them to build temporary shelter homes to accommodate people smashed by the floods.

The municipal corporation has earlier said that illegal settlements near the banks of the river in Barra Eight Kachi Basti and Varun Vihar causes flooding in Kuchanpurwa and other areas. If the illegal occupation is removed, the water of the river will not enter the settlements. Because of the floods, residents of the Ganga Katri have been forced to move to upper areas as torrents of water continued to wash down their shelters and farms. Meanwhile, various ghats in Kanpur including the Ganga Katri area have been waterlogged. The Parma Ghat, Sharsaiya Ghat and Atal Ghat have also been affected.

The flood gates on dams in Haridwar and Narora were opened, which caused a rise in the river's water levels. While speaking to ANI, locals living near the river banks the Ganga said that the river has been recording a daily increase of two to three cms in its water level. "Water is going up. If it keeps going like this, water might reach the temple". It will be extremely terrible", said a resident.



(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)

