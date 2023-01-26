UP's Tableau Displaying Glimpse Of Deepotsava Spread The Aura Of Ramayana At Kartavya Path

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcasing the state's three-day 'Deepotsava' program being celebrated in Ayodhya since 2017 at this year's Republic Day celebration attracted all the eyes during the event. The tableau displayed a glimpse of Deepotsava, which marks the return of Rama along with Sita and Lakshman, after killing Ravana.

The beautifully decorated tableau of Uttar Pradesh appeared at the Kartavya Path with idols of Rama-Sita sitting on a chariot and other characters of Ramayana standing around. Apart from these beautiful idols, the tableau also had earthen lamps fixed on it.

Ayodhya's Deepotsava holds Guinness World Record

It showcased the magnificence of the Deepotsava being organised in the Ayodhya district since 2017. The event is usually celebrated around Diwali with massive lighting, Saryu Aarti, beautiful decorations, and the illumination of earthen lamps on the bank of the Saryu River and major temples and monasteries in Ayodhya.

In 2017, UP created a Guinness World Record by lighting 1.71 lakh lamps on Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya during the Deepotsava and in 2022, again a record was created by lighting more than 15 lakh lamps.

Year after year Ayodhya's Deepotsav is creating records and reaching out to the wider world. This unique tradition is a pious and divine effort to reach the whole world and the entire human race with the message of a harmonious society under 'Ramrajya' by abolishing negativity and enmity.

Today, Ayodhya appears to be regaining its ancient glory and through Deepotsava, the Awadhpuri is filled with the aura of the Ramayana period. This is why, to observe this wonderful event of India's unique Sanatan tradition, every believer in the country and abroad eagerly visits Ayodhya to witness the glory.