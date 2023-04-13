UP's Zero Tolerance Against Crime: Yogi’s Unflinching Record On Mafia Encounters

Cracking down on unbridled criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi killed gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmad's son Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, in an encounter on Thursday, April 13.

With a reward of 5 lakh, Asad and another suspect, Ghulam, were named in the killing of Umesh Pal. Both of the murdered suspects had sophisticated firearms developed abroad.

Uttar Pradesh Police's record of encounters

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Police has a startling history of encounters during the six years of the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh administration.

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced that they had held 5,967 criminals in 10,713 encounters carried out in the six years of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"As soon as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over the reins of the State, improving the law and order situation in the State became his priority. According to the available statistics, there have been 10,713 encounters since 2017 of which the highest - 3,152 encounters - were by Meerut Police in which 63 criminals were killed and 1,708 arrested. This is followed by Agra Police, which carried out 1,844 encounters in which 14 dreaded criminals were killed, 4,654 were arrested while 55 police personnel were injured," a UP government press release said on Thursday.

It added the Adityanath government has adopted a policy of "zero tolerance against mafias and intensified crackdown on anti-social elements to strengthen U.P. 's law and order situation". The government data shows that under Bareilly division, 1,497 encounters took place in the last six years in which 3,410 criminals were arrested while seven were killed, and 437 injured."

The UP government added that the encounter was the top strategy of the State police to crack down on criminals. "U.P. worked in a phased manner to curb crime and crack down on criminals. Encounter was the top strategy, which created fear among the criminals, after which they started fleeing from the State. Due to police actions, the State which was once known for poor law and order situation and atrocities of mafias today is being known not only in the country but abroad as a crime- and fear-free State," it said.