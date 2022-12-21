UPSC Aspirants Protest In Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar Demanding Extra Attempt, Detained

In the wee hours of Wednesday, December 21, the Delhi police detained several Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who were protesting in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam.

Notably, some UPSC aspirants were staging a protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar against the Central Government saying that they lost out on previous attempts to clear the exam, as the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their preparations.

The aspirants who were protesting peacefully, demanding a "COVID compensatory extra attempt" to clear the UPSC exam, faced action by police as the latter allegedly tried to vacate the protesting site. As per the visuals, the police were seen carrying and dragging the protesting students who were peacefully demonstrating in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains UPSC aspirants protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt for the exam. pic.twitter.com/rwakDKcy8q — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

UPSC aspirants stage protest in Delhi

One of the protestors said that the Staff Selection Commission-General Duty (SSC-GD) and Agniveer aspirations were provided extra attempts to clear the exams, considering the pandemic. "If the government can allow extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it make a similar provision for us? We are protesting peacefully," the protestor told ANI.

"We lost attempts amid Covid as we couldn't prepare that's why we want extra attempts. These extra attempts were given to students appearing for other exams," the protesting aspirants said.

Another protestor, identified as Rashi, demanded a relaxation of two years in age limit along with two extra attempts. "We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts to clear the UPSC. Didn't Covid affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift the MSME sector and waive off loans, why can't it provide some relaxation to us? It's not just corpses, but also our dreams, that were burnt during COVID," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that UPSC aspirants preparing for the Civil Services have been demanding extra UPSC attempt for the last two years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)