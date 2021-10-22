UPSC Candidates 'have No Right To Be Allocated To Cadre Of Choice': Supreme Court

On October 22, the Supreme Court stated that a successful civil services aspirant possesses no right to be allocated a cadre of the place of appointment of their choice. The Top Court reasoned that a candidate for the all India service ought to 'opt' to serve anywhere in the country with 'eyes wide open'.

Also, the Apex Court referred to the landmark judgement in the Mandal case and observed that the candidates of the SC/ST or OBC category, upon clearing the UPSC exam for selection on merits under general category, 'shall be appointed against unreserved vacancies.'

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian set aside the Kerala High Court's order asking the Centre to grant home cadre to an IAS officer. The notable observation comes to the fore in view of the appeal of the Centre against an order of the Kerala High Court, which directed to grant home cadre Kerala to A Shainamol, a female IAS officer who was posted in Himachal Pradesh.

'Candidate for All-India Service opts to serve anywhere in country'

Further, the bench held that if a successful candidate, from the abovementioned categories, does not take benefit of quota and gets selected in general category, they are not entitled to the benefit of quota and gets selected in the general category. They cannot then take recourse of reservation for getting cadre or place of appointment by choice.

"The allocation of cadre is not a matter of right. It was held that a selected candidate has a right to be considered for appointment to the IAS but he has no such right to be allocated to a cadre of his choice or his home state. As stated above, allotment of cadre is an incidence of service," the bench said.

"The applicant as a candidate for the All-India Service with eyes wide open has opted to serve anywhere in the country. Once an applicant gets selected to service, the scramble for the home cadre starts," the Supreme Court ordered in a 36-page judgement.

'State has no discretion of allocation of a cadre at its whims and fancies'

The bench, while referring to the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, said that the procedure for allocation of cadre is a mechanical process and admits no exception except in terms of the rules.

"The State has no discretion of allocation of a cadre at its whims and fancies. Therefore, the Tribunal or the High Court should have refrained from interfering with the allocation of cadre on the argument of the alleged violation of the allocation circular," the Apex Court stated.