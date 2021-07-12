UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Exam Centre Change Window Opens Today, See Details

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Union Public Service Commission has opened the window for changing centre preference today. Candidates who had applied for the exam that is scheduled to be conducted on 10th October and want to opt for a different centre can apply for the same. UPSC has also added four new centres at Almora, Srinagar, Nasik, and Surat. Indian Forest Service Preliminary exam will also be conducted on the above-mentioned centres.

"The Commission has now decided to give an opportunity to the applicants of these two examinations to submit their revised choice of Centre. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Examination, if required " the UPSC has said.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims: Important Dates

First Phase of changing centre preference opens on 12th July 2021

First Phase of changing centre preference will close on 19th July 2021 (6.00 pm)

Second Phase of changing centre preference opens on 26th July 2021

Second Phase of changing centre preference will close on 30th July 2021 (6.00 pm)

The exam will be conducted on 10th October 2021

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in June 2021, which got postponed due to the rise in COVID cases in India

UPSC to follow first-apply, first-allot criteria

Union Public Service Commission through an official notice announced that it will follow the above-mentioned criteria. The official notice is available on the website and candidates can apply for centre change at the website upsconline.nic.in. The official notification reads, "The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of 'first apply-first allot' basis [which is followed in all the Examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the Examination Notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2021] and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones."