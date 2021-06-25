UPSEEB TGT And PGT Exams To Be Held In August, Check Dates Here

UPSEEB TGT Exam: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) had invited online applications for trained and post-graduate teachers in March 2021. In a recent move, it has been announced that UP TGT exam will be held on August 7 and 8, 2021. UP PGT exam will be conducted on August 17 and 18, 2021. UPSESSB has released the exam date today. Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher are the recruitment exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the last date to register for the UP TGT PGT Exam 2021 was 11 April 2021 and the last date for submitting form was 15th April 2021. However, it was extended due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The revised last date for registration was 25th May 2021. The official notice on UP TGT PGT Exam Date 2021 can be accessed from the official website http://www.upsessb.org

PGT Recruitment Exam: Important Dates

UP TGT exam 2021- August 7 and 8, 2021

UP PGT exam 2021- August 17 and 18, 2021

Last day to register was- May 25, 2021

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

TGT - 12603 Posts

PGT- 2595 Posts

Total - 15198 Posts

UP TGT PGT Eligibility

UP TGT - Candidates who have a Graduate Degree with them in the relevant subject and have done B. Ed or equivalent can apply for trained graduate teacher posts.

PGT - Candidates who have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. can apply for the post-graduate teacher posts.

Age Limit: Candidates must have crossed 21 years of age. No upper age limit has been mentioned in the notification.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Pay Scale

UP TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600

UP PGT - Rs. 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The exam will have 125 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each correct answer will fetch four marks. Shortlisted candidates of general category candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the reserved category candidates were applicable for the concession. Results date have not been announced by the board yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website http://www.upsessb.org to get more details on Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher exam and results.