Upset At Having Second Daughter, Maha Woman Kills 3-day-old Infant

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-day-old daughter in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

Maharashtra

The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 as she was upset at delivering a second girl child, a probe has found, the Gotegaon police station official added.

"The woman, a resident of Holi in Lohara tehsil in Osmanabad, gave birth in a primary health centre in Kasar Jawala village. She strangled the three-day-old girl with a handkerchief. She was placed under arrest on Friday evening after a probe into the death," Sub Inspector Kishor Kambale said.  

