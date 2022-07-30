Upset By Punjab Health Minister's Rude Behaviour, Baba Farid University V-C Resigns

Distressed by the "rude behaviour" of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University, Dr Raj Bahadur resigned from his post on Saturday. A day earlier, Dr. Bahadur was "forced" by the minister to lay on a dirty hospital bed, during an inspection.

The health minister was paying a visit to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot to take stock of its infrastructure and arrangements after receiving multiple regarding lack of cleanliness in wards.

Taking note of the poor condition of the hospital beds, Jouramajra, who was accompanied by press and cameramen, scolded V-C Dr Bahadur for not maintaining clean mattresses for patients. He then ordered him to lay on the dirty mattress.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jouramajra can be heard asking Bahadur “It's all in your hands but what is this?”

Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, is an acclaimed spinal surgeon in India, and Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. He is also a member of the National Medical Commission, the country's apex medical regulatory body.

Punjab health minister criticised for derogatory behaviour

The AAP Minister's behaviour towards the institute's Vice Chancellor drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders who demanded an apology from Jouramajra.

"Punjab Health Minister's humiliating behaviour with Dr Raj Bahadur is highly condemnable. The Minister must apologise," state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted on Friday.

Following Dr Bahadur's resignation, he wrote, "The theatrics of AAP's Health Minister heavily costed Punjab. Principal government Medical College Amritsar Dr. Rajiv Devgan and now VC Baba Farid Univeristy Dr. Raj Bahadur has resigned. These are the very people who saved Punjab during COVID-19, even when Delhi model had failed. Disheartening!"

Congress leader Pargat Singh, while criticising Jouramajra's actions, said this kind of mob behaviour would only demoralise our medical staff. Singh said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should immediately dismiss his Health minister for publicly humiliating one of our medical luminaries.

In May, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked his then Health Minister Vijay Singla from the cabinet on a corruption charge.