'Upset' with God over family's ill-health, man damages temple idols; arrested

Noida, May 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old daily wage earner was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly damaging idols kept at a temple as he was “upset" with God over his family's ill health for the past few years, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Vinod Kumar alias Bhoora who is a native of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday after an FIR was lodged at Beta 2 police station on the complaint of a local a day after the incident came to fore, they said.

According to the police, three idols kept at a temple were found vandalized on Monday morning. The temple did not have any priest and acting on the complaint, police were deployed at the site in a preventive measure, they said.

“The matter was investigated and accused Vinod Kumar was arrested on Tuesday. The tools used by him to damage the idols were also recovered,” a police spokesperson said.

“During questioning, the accused told the police that his wife and five-year-old child have not been keeping well for the past three-four years. He said that he had been praying to the Gods but their health did not improve. Recently, his aunt also passed away, leaving him severely depressed,” the spokesperson said.

All these events led Kumar to damaging the idols, the police said, claiming the accused has confessed to committing the crime using a hammer and a chisel, both of which have been recovered.

A case was lodged against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 295 (defiling place of worship), the police said, adding that he has been sent to jail. PTI KIS KVK KVK

