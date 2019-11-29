UPSRTC To Introduce Electronic Ticketing Machines On All Buses For Ease Of Payment

The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to introduce electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) on all the busses to help in the ease of transactions and handle all types of payment modes to buy tickets. The new system will ensure the purchase of tickets either through cash or credit, debit, and smart cards. UPSRTC also said that around 15,000 ETM machines will be introduced in the next three to six months.

Introduction of ETMs

This move by UPSRTC will help in data collection and ensure more productive services for long-route buses. Apart from this, the UPSRTC board has approved the new policy of the 'Telescopic Fare System' where passengers in long-distance travel will benefit from the reduction in the ticket fare price. A three-month trial will be conducted before the new fare prices could be made permanent. Also, the board has approved and acquired the proposal of taking 'LDA land' at Kamta bus station operation on a 90-year lease. The bus station will start operations from January 1, 2020. About 500 buses will be operated from this bus station.

Read: UP Police bust car lifters' gang in Ghaziabad, cars and cash recovered

UPSTRC officials on new buses

UPSRTC officials said, "All buses of Purvanchal will be operated from this bus station. This will significantly reduce pollution inside the city centre. The board has approved a better policy of hiring high-end buses (Volvo/Scania) and bought the hybrid model. Around 100 new Volvo/Scania buses will be added to the fleet in the next six months. These buses will operate on high demand and high load factor routes”.

Read: Delhi Govt manages 800 buses against target of 2k for Odd-Even scheme

The officials also added that a separate cell will be set up at UPSRTC headquarters to decide the route, timing, and complaints of "high-end higher buses" for efficient operation. Agreeing to 'ERP' (Enterprise Resource Planning), the board also wants to make UPSRTC services more effective, productive and efficient in the next one year. The officials added that these moves would make the organisation more professional and will help in digitally monitoring and improving services.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: TSRTC strike: BJP slams KCR government for the decision of 5,000 pvt buses

Read: 400 WV school buses among those affected by the upcoming recall