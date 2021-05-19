Uri: Indian Army Establishes Two COVID Care Centers, Renovates Cafeteria Near LoC

Amid high cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, the Indian Army established two COVID care centers in the Uri town. The Army officials on Tuesday also informed that a cafeteria near Line of Control (LoC) has also been renovated for the citizens visiting the area. The COVID centers are also equipped with medical essentials including oxygen beds, and medicines.

"Cafe freedom" at Kaman post near LoC has been opened for service after almost 4 years.

"The cafeteria has been renovated by the Indian Army for the awaam of Jammu and Kashmir who proudly visits the command post. After having the motivational tour of the command post and selfie with command Aman Setu bridge, the visitors can come here and relax in the serene surrounding here. They can also take along the souvenirs, other than the beverages and snacks served here," proudly added Cafeteria in charge, Major Vishal Dev to ANI reporters.

Major Dev also talked about the 'impressive' 60-feet high pole placed near the cafe where the national flag flitters magnificently. According to the Army official, it will be a beautiful memory for people visiting the command post. Kamam post has been one of the major attractions for visitors across the country.

"Indian Army has always tried to prevail peace in the region"

One of the locals identified as Ghulam Muhammad from Baramulla Municipality, while talking about the Indian Army said that the force always tries to prevail peace in the region.

"The Indian Army has always tried to maintain peace here. Because it is a mountainous region, and the area is very stranded, peace can only come here if the border areas are secured and development can happen," said Ghulam Muhammad.

COVID condition in Jammu and Kashmir

The region is struggling with a high number of cases and the situation is grim especially in Jammu which has been reporting increasing fatalities. On Tuesday, the union territory reported 3,967 fresh cases with 71 COVID-19 deaths. Out of the total deaths, 39 were alone reported from Jammu division. Currently, there are 29,904 active cases in Kashmir and 21,021 in Jammu. To combat the spread, the J&K Government recently started providing free COVID treatment kits to those patients under home isolation.

