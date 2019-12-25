Uri: Indian Army Jawan Martyred As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

As Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri yet again, one jawan of the Indian Army was martyred on Tuesday, December 24. The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC and continued to target civilians as it fired shells heavily for almost one and a half hour. Sources have reported that an alert has been issued along the LoC keeping in view the celebrations of Christmas and New Year.

Army sources: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, today. — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

Pakistan violates ceasefire on multiple occasions

Earlier on December 22, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Even on the intervening night of December 21 and the following day, Pakistan Army reportedly violated the ceasefire at multiple locations in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch which was retaliated by the Indian Army befittingly.

