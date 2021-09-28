The Indian Army on Tuesday addressed a press briefing on the Uri terror operations in J&K, saying that 7 terrorists had been neutralised, and 1 terrorist had been apprehended by the security forces in the last week. Disclosing details of the 10-day long operation, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division revealed that the Indian Army had detected an infiltration attempt by a heavily-armed group of terrorists on September 18.

"The patrol detected an infiltration along LoC. The infiltration group was of 6 people and 2 had come across the fence while, 4 were on the other side of the fence. Initial forces were mobilized and focus was on maximizing restrain to avoid civilian casualties," he said.

The officer revealed that the infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad nallah in J&K, which had witnessed the suicide attack at Uri Garrison in 2016. "It's also revealed that this infiltration group was supported from Pakistan side by 3 porters who had come till LoC along with supplies. Movement of such large group of people can't take place without active complicity of Pakistani Army deployed on the other side," said Maj Gen Virendra Vats.

An operation was carried out over 9-days along LoC in Uri sector. It started on Sep 18, when our patrol along LoC detected infiltration movement. When encounter took place, 2 infiltrators came across the border, while 4 were on the other side: GOC, 19 Infantry Division, in Uri — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

1 LeT terrorist surrenders to Indian Army

The Indian Army apprehended two terrorists who were holed up in Nallah on September 26 where 1 terrorist was neutralised. "The second one asked to spare his life, we do not use force against the unarmed," the officer revealed. "We took him in custody. He is from the Okara district of Punjab, Pakistan and is trained by LeT. He claims that he was informed to drop supply in area of Pattan(north Kashmir)," added Major Gen Vats.

In all, a total of 7 terrorists have been naturalised in 1 week, while one LeT terrorist Ali Babar Patra (19) has surrendered before security forces. Moreover, 7 AK series weapons, 9 pistols and revolvers and more than 80 grenades and Indian & Pak currency were recovered in the Uri operation, the Indian Army stated.

One LeT terrorist Ali Babar Patra from Okhara, Punjab in Pakistan surrendered before security forces during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/M7URcShc9Z — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

On September 20, internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector near the Line of Control after an infiltration attempt by a heavily-armed group of terrorists. The army revealed that a counter-infiltration operation had been underway and reinforcements were called in and a large area had been cordoned off for over 30 hours.