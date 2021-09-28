Uri Terror Operations: Indian Army Releases Picture Of Captured Lashkar Terrorist

In a big development related to the anti-terror operations in J&K's Uri, the Indian Army has released the picture of the terrorist who surrendered. According to the details, the terrorist belongs to Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Addressing a press conference, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division of the Indian Army revealed the details of the anti-terror operations that had been going on in Uri since September 18.

Major Vats revealed that two infiltrators had come from across the border while four additional terrorists were on the Pakistani side. He further informed that on September 25, an encounter broke out wherein one terrorist was neutralised while another was caught. According to Major Vats, the surrendered terrorist was taken into custody where he identified himself as Ali Babar Patra hailing from Wasewawala Village, Dipalpur from Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province. The 19-year-old terrorist admitted that he is a member of the LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad.

Uri | On Sep25, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist neutralised, another was caught. The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra, of Pak's Punjab. He has admitted he is a member of LeT & was trained by them in Muzaffarabad: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

One LeT terrorist Ali Babar Patra from Okhara, Punjab in Pakistan surrendered before security forces during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/M7URcShc9Z — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Speaking to Republic TV, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh hailed the Indian Army forces and said that the surrendered terrorist is evidence of Pakistan's plot. In addition, he revealed that since June, there have been eight to nine infiltration attempts by the Pakistani terrorists.

"Despite a ceasefire agreement, Pakistan is pushing more terrorists into the Indian territory. It's a very shameful activity on their part and they claim that they are not involved. But two of their own had come fully trained to carry out terrorist activities here," said Dilbag Singh. "People here are leading normal lives and are carrying out their daily activities without any fear. But Pakistan is not very happy about it and therefore they are sending terrorists. But our forces on the ground are prepared to tackle any such nefarious activities," he added.

Anti-terror ops in J&K's Uri

On September 20, internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector near the Line of Control after an infiltration attempt by a heavily-armed group of terrorists. The army revealed that a counter-infiltration operation had been underway and reinforcements were called in and a large area had been cordoned off for over 30 hours.