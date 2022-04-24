On Sunday, European Council President Ursula von der Leyen noted that India and the European Union have "a lot in common" when it comes to initiatives regarding climate change. Addressing the 'Youth for a Greener Future' event organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI Gram), the EU ombudsman acknowledged India's goal to shift 50% energy extraction from renewable resources. As quoted by ANI, von der Leyen added that both India and the EU share the "idea" regarding successful economical and societal development.

The EC chief also interacted with the youth on the existential challenge of climate change. Further, there was also a comprehensive discussion on the need to work together for a green digital, and resilient future. "We share the idea that we really have to look into solar energy, wind energy, biomass, hydropower ...geothermal. These are the ingredients for the success of the economy, betterment of people, and of course protection of our climate," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, in New Delhi. She is also expected to deliver an address at the International Solar Alliance and discuss supply-chain securities in the energy sector between EU and Indian companies.

Ursula von der Leyen to meet PM Modi, President Kovind for bilateral talks

In a bid to bolster EU-India ties, Ursula von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. During her two-day maiden visit, the EC chief will attend the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind separately for bilateral talks. According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss will centre for conversations at the 7th edition of the Raisina Dialogue. Apart from this, key discussions will also be held on energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, will host around 210 speakers from 90 countries. The guestlist includes Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, and former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne is expected to join the conference in a virtual format.

Image: AP