US: 37-year-old Indian Shot Dead In Georgia, Family Seeks Indian Govt's Help

In a tragic incident, a 37-year-old Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin, an Indian from Hyderabad, was shot dead in Georgia, USA by four assailants. After learning about the incident, Arif's family has sought help from the government to travel to the US to perform last rites. Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin, was in USA for last 10 years and visited Hyderabad around 10 months back.

Arif Mohiuddin had recently started running a Needs Grocery store in Georgia and was having some differences with his business partner, claims Mehnaz Fatima, wife of deceased. Arif has a 10 months old daughter who lives in Hyderabad with her mother.

'When I spoke to him, he told me that he closing the store and heading back home and will call me back in half an hour. But when I tried to contact him there was no response, later through my relative I got to know that he was stabbed to death and the police have shifted his body to hospital', said Mehnaz Fatima.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the deceased man's wife requested him to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to inquire into the reasons for the murder.

In the latest information received to the family members by Georgia police, the officials have arrested 3 people involved in the killing of Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin, but one person is still missing. Further investigation is going on. Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian embassy in the US to sought help.

He also made an appeal to the US Consulate in Hyderabad to provide an emergency visa to the victim's family to travel to the USA. And requested the Telangana government to provide tickets fare on behalf of the government.

