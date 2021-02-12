US Actor Mary Millben Calls Rihanna Gang's Posts 'uneducated'; Touts PM & The Indian Dream

Popular American singer-actor Mary Millben who raised her voice supporting Indian farm laws at a time when other celebrities posted their "uneducated" comments on the farmers' agitation spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Expressing her faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of improving the lives of the farmers, Mary said the new laws give them direct access and opportunity to earn profits.

'PM Narendra Modi is 100% right': Mary Millben

On being asked why she chose to support the farm laws, Mary Millben said, "There is so much going on in the world and technology connects us all so there is nothing that's hidden. So when I first started seeing the protests and all of the conversations that were going on related to the farmers, my heart went out for them, their families and certainly the leadership. In America, we want leaders who institute policy giving us Americans direct channel, to opportunity the American dream and I really believe at the heart of this issue, PM Modi and the formation of the farm bills hit home to that."

"It's giving farmers a direct channel to the Indian dream. So, when I saw the protests and everything, I wanted to contribute positively to the conversation because there were some points of the bill the missing overall conversation. In addition, I have a love for India and its people. I have a relationship with the Indian people. I have had a great pleasure to know a lot of farmers, their families and other people over the last year through my performances over Independence Day and Diwali," she said.

'Their comments were uneducated'

When asked about her opinion on people like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and others tweeting about the laws without having any knowledge about them, Mary said, "We global artists, influencers have global platforms and we have the responsibility of using them wisely. We have to make sure that we help, contribute to it positively for the betterment of those in need and certainly not distracting from it. Any social media post or statement that encourages social unrest or harm against law enforcement is certainly not good for India, the US or the world."

"As responsible citizens, we should be mindful of that and I must say there have been a number of folks who have commented on the protests and that has helped create a global awareness certainly about the farmers and the issues. In my opinion, their comments were uneducated and certainly fuel the fire rather than contribute to the real purpose of what Prime Minister Modi is doing," she added.

Responding to a question on who are the people behind the conspiracy to malign the image of India on a global state, Mary Millben said, "This a question many of us across the globe are asking when we see such situations pop up. I cannot tell you about a global conspiracy but many countries including the United States has energies that are anti-government which find their way into important moments like these. In the end, I would say, farmers in India need authentic voices who care about their issues and not self-interest and the one voice I can tell you about is Prime Minister Modi. I would like to say to beautiful farmers of India to trust him and his vision. Say yes to free enterprise. It is time for the ambassadors of peace to rise."

