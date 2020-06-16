US Ambassador To India Hands Over First Consignment Of 100 Ventilators To India

The first batch of 100 ventilators from the United States was handed over by U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster to New Delhi on Tuesday. This comes in regards to US President Donald Trump's recent promise of shipping ventilators to India amid the growing Coronavirus crisis.

The first lot of 100 ventilators was donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the Indian Red Cross Headquarters on Tuesday. "On Monday, about 100 ventilators are arriving from the United States as a donation. Ventilators would come to India by Air India flight. This is entirely managed by the India Red Cross Society," said senior government official to news agency ANI.

"Once the ventilators would arrive in India, there is a small inaugural function at IRCS after which these ventilators would be distributed to hospital for patient care," added the official.

Earlier on May 16, President Trump had tweeted, "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We are also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat this invisible enemy!" Reacting to Trump's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked him in highlighting the India-US relationship. "In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from Covid-19," PM Modi said in a tweet.

(With ANI Inputs)