US Announces $2.9 Million Aid To Support India’s Battle Against Coronavirus

The US government has announced $2.9 million dollars to strengthen India's efforts in fighting Coronavirus. The US Ambassador to India praised the steps taken by the Indian government in battling the outbreak and said that the funds will help in containing the disease. The United States has provided nearly $3 billion to India in the last two decades including $1.4 billion in health assistance. The US also called upon other donors to make contributions.

The US government through its agency for aid (USAID) pledged funds to help India fight Coronavirus. The funds announced will be supporting two organisations in their efforts. Out of $2.9 million announced, $2.4 million will go to what is called ''USAID' health strengthening project''. This will be implemented by the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO)- an organisation affiliated with John Hopkins University. The rest of the money ($500,000) will be provided to the World Health Organisation.

US lauds India's efforts

Lauding India's efforts, U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster announced that the USAID assistance will further support India's response to COVID-19. "COVID-19 is a global public health threat that can be addressed best by close collaboration among governments and international organizations. The U.S. Government, through USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agencies, is working closely with the Government of India and multilateral agencies to support India's response to this global pandemic," said Ambassador Juster.

In a statement, the US Embassy in India said that the funds announced are intended to ''help the Government of India slow the spread of COVID-19, provide care for the affected, and support local communities with the tools needed to contain the disease''. The Embassy said that an outbreak like COVID-19 is a threat not just to anyone country hence it was important that a concerted effort was made to win the battle against the new disease. The US also called upon other donors to come forward. '' Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can become a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19'', read the Embassy statement.

Currently, India has more than 4000 COVID-19 patients and more than 100 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. More than 300 people have recovered so far.

