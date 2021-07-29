US Announces $25 Million Aid To Assist India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken's visit to India was marked with an important announcement of an additional $25 million in assistance for India's COVID-19 vaccination programme from the U.S. government. Blinken reached India on Tuesday, July 27, and held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, July 28. Meanwhile, the Secretary of State also met with Dalai Lama's representative in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken wrote that 'United States’ support will help save lives by strengthening vaccine supply chains across India.'.

When India was going through the devastating time of the second COVID-19 wave, leaders from both countries had discussed ways on how the US can assist India in its fight. Earlier, in June, the US had lifted restrictions on export materials and components needed for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccination in India. Moreover, the US had also asserted to "work around the clock" to deploy available resources and supplies to help India manufacture the Covishield vaccine.

EAM Jaishankar thanks US for support during COVID surge

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday also expressed his gratitude to the Joe Biden administration for its 'exceptional support' to India during the dangerous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in providing raw material for vaccine production in the country. Jaishankar had made the remarks during a joint press briefing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Foreign Affairs Minister further revealed that both the leaders held discussions regarding the expansion of Coronavirus vaccine production to make it globally affordable and accessible.

Antony Blinken in India

After meeting with EAM Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Secretary of State met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended greetings on behalf of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The latest visit was to achieve enhanced bilateral relations with diplomatic talks on policy exchanges, exercises, and the exchange of intel and defence technologies. In addition, discussions on deepening Quad engagement were also a key focus area of talks, with the possibility of a Foreign Ministerial Quad meeting later this year. After meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Antony Blinken had also tweeted terming India as 'one of most valued partners'.