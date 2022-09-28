US Assures India To Clear All Visa Backlogs In Next Few Months; Cites COVID For Delay

The United States on Tuesday said that the backlog of VISA applications is due to COVID-19 and assured it will be cleared in the next few months. During a bilateral meeting with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Biden's administration has a plan to clear the pending visa applications for Indian nationals and added that will play out in the coming months.

"We had constraints from COVID about the number of people we could have in our embassies at any one time etc. We are now building back very determined really from that surging resources. We have a plan when it comes to India to address the backlog of visas that have built up I think you'll see that play out in the coming months," Blinken said in a press briefing.

The remarks from the US came after the Indian minister raised concerns and challenges that Indians have been facing in receiving visas to work and live in the United States. "There have been some challenges of late, and I flagged it to Secretary Blinken and his team, and I have every confidence that they will look at some of these problems seriously and positively," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks. According to the US State Department, the waiting period for visitor visas is 800 days while, for students/exchange, it is more than 400 days. The situation is the same for non-immigrant visas.

Reacting to the waiting time for different visas, Blinken urged his Indian counterpart to bear with America and assured swift clearance of pending applications. "I'm extremely sensitive to this. Our ability to issue visas dropped dramatically during COVID. And the last thing we want to do is make that any more difficult. On the contrary, we want to facilitate it. So bear with us. This will play out over the next few months but we're very focused on it," Blinken added. Besides, the American minister underscored that the partnership between New Delhi and Washington is one of the most consequential in the world during the joint press conference.

