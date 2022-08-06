'US, Australia And 4 Other Countries Interested In India's Tejas Aircraft': Centre

In a big development, the Centre on Friday announced that countries like the US, Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines are among the six nations which have shown interest in India's Tejas aircraft, adding that Malaysia under its acquisition programme has already shortlisted the fighter aircraft.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha on Tejas aircraft, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that the other two countries that have evinced interest in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured Tejas are Argentina and Egypt. The Minister also said that HAL received Royal Malaysian Air Force's (RMAF's) Request for Information (RFI) in February 2019 to which HAL responded in October 2021 to a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued against the tender released by RMAF for 18 aircraft, adding that the twin-seater variant of the Tejas was offered. Notably, Malaysia is procuring the aircraft to replace its ageing fleet of Russian MiG-29 fighter aircraft, PTI reported.

"Other countries which have evinced interest in LCA aircraft are Argentina, Australia, Egypt, US, Indonesia, and the Philippines," Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Lower House on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in July the then Chairman and Managing Director of HAL R Madhavan said the Tejas aircraft has emerged as the top choice for Malaysia. He said that "he is very confident" about the closing of the mega-deal between both the countries, PTI reported.

'Govt brought reforms in defence manufacturing': MoS Ajay Bhatt

In his written reply to the question asked about the Tejas aircraft, Minister of State Ajay Bhatt said, "The Government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years and brought in reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country, thereby expanding their production," according to the press release of Ministry of Defence.