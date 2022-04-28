US-based Hindu Body Slams USCIRF Report; 'Content On India Outsourced To Jamaat-e-Islami'

In a key development on Wednesday, HinduPACT - a US-based organisation that deals with Hindu policy research and advocacy, tore into USCIFR's 'Annual Report 2022'. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom had recommended to the US government to designate India as a 'country of particular concern' for engaging in and tolerating egregious violations of religious freedom.

Alleging that the content on India in the report had been outsourced to Jamaat-e-Islami-linked groups, HinduPACT also contended that the USCIRF has been taken over by Indophobic and Hinduphobic members.

Here is the statement of HinduPACT on the USCIRF report:

HinduPACT condemns the continued outsourcing of the USCIRF report and recommendations on India to Islamist groups.

We hope that @USCIRF will regain some of its credibility in future reports on India, if it refrains from becoming an instrument of propaganda promotion. pic.twitter.com/TUbI1a1b4o — HinduPACT (@hindupact) April 27, 2022

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, HinduPACT Executive Director Utsav Chakrabarti highlighted that USCIRF has regularly targeted India.

He opined, "Over the years, we have been observing that non-profit organizations in America with strong links to both Pakistan and pan-Islamic Jamaat-e-Islami groups across the Indian sub-continent- they have used lobbying firms to reach out and lobby against India on these platforms. The problem is that the USCIRF Commissioners don't even hide their connections anymore and they show up on platforms with many of these Jamaat-e-Islami-linked groups."

He added, "It is not a serious report. It is basically propaganda, talking points that these Jamaat-e-Islami groups feed them. Additionally, we believe that if they want credibility, they should stop outsourcing their content on India to these Jamaat-e-Islami groups. Instead, they should do actual research."

The USCIFR report

The 'Annual Report 2022' released by USCIFR on April 25 argued that religious freedom conditions in India had considerably worsened in 2021. Accusing the Centre of promoting and enforcing policies that negatively affect Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits and other religious minorities, it also claimed that critical voices were suppressed by the use of laws such as UAPA and the sedition law.

The report specifically mentioned Bhima Koregaon accused Stan Swamy, who died during incarceration, and added that UAPA cases being slapped against those tweeting about purported communal violence in Tripura.

It also asserted that many NGOs had to shut down their India operations owing to FCRA restrictions pertaining to foreign funding. Moreover, the USCIRF also lashed out at the stringent anti-conversion laws enacted in some states with a special focus on inter-faith relationships.

Its recommendations included the imposition of sanctions on individuals responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing their assets or barring their entry into the US and the promotion of religious freedom through bilateral and multilateral forums such as Quad.