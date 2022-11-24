US Blogger's Killers Escape Custody In Bangladesh, Sources Claim They Could Enter India

After two dreaded terrorists, who were sentenced to death for killing prominent Bangladeshi-Americal blogger Avijit Roy and his published fled from a prison van in Bangladesh, the intel sources in the neighbouring country suspect that the terrorists can flee or have fled to India taking advantage of the adjacent border with India.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that a nationwide alert has been issued to nab them. He said that did not rule out the possibility of terrorists fleeing to India.

"Anything can happen, we are not ruling out any possibilities at the moment. We have put all the borders on high alert and have taken all necessary measures to prevent them from fleeing," he added.

When asked if the Bangladesh government has an idea about where the terrorists might be, he said, "They have not still fled (to India) is what we are aware." He said that the border areas have been put on alert so that they are not able to flee.

According to sources, Border Security Force (BSF) received an alert on November 20 regarding an infiltration attempt.

Terrorists escape from court premises in Bangladesh

Two death row convicts - Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran and Abu Siddiq Sohel - on Sunday escaped dramatically from the premises of Dhaka Metropolitan Judges Court complex with help of unidentified motorbikers who sprayed some chemicals on the cops and created a smoke screen before fleeing the scene. The police have announced a Taka 20 lakh (approximately Rs 15.8 lakh) reward for a tip-off leading to the recapture of convicts, who have been associated with the terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

On February 26, 2015, Roy was murdered by ABT terrorists after he left a book fair at Dhaka University. The terrorist outfit also killed his publisher Dipan in November of the same year at his office in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area. Five terrorists to death in the Roy murder case, while eight were sentenced to death for killing Dipan.