US Celeb Amanda Cerny Replies To Netizen 'banning' Her From Bollywood For Farm Row Remark

Joining several international personalities in supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the three contentious agricultute laws is American social media star Amanda Cerny, also known as Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez' BFF/lookalike. Cerny on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user who wrote that her entry in Bollywood is 'officially banned' after she voiced her views on farmers' protest.

“Love the films. But If Bollywood wants to ban me for voicing my belief of the need for basic human rights, I guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood,” she wrote," Amanda Cerny wrote in response. Earlier too when a user told her that she will witness a sharp drop in her follower count on social media, Cerny wrote, "Quality over Quantity." [sic]

Earlier, Amanda shared images from the protest site and wrote, "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

