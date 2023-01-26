US Changes Stance On BBC Docuseries; Underscores ‘press Freedom' After Emphasising Ties

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday, January 25, stressed on the ‘importance of free press’, when asked about the two part British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) docuseries, which has already been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs in India as a ’propaganda piece'. Notably, in connection with the controversial documentary, the US state department on January 23 had said that the United States was familiar with the shared values that enact both the countries as two vibrant and thriving economies.

When asked whether the banning of the documentary was a matter of press freedom or freedom of speech, Ned Price said, “I’ll say generally, when it comes to this, we support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles, such as freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, as human rights that contribute to the strengthening of our democracies. This is a point we make in our relationships around the world. It’s certainly a point we’ve made in India as well.”

‘Familiar with the shared values’

When asked the question on the BBC docuseries blackout in India announced by the central government, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated, “I'm not familiar with the documentary you're referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies."

The central government earlier completely rejected the documentary calling it a "propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative". The two-part film questions Narendra Modi’s role as the Chief MInister of Gujarat during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also disagreed with the documentary and said he “doesn't agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart, while speaking in the UK's parliament.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock, AP