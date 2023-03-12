US Citizen Booked For Smoking, Misbehaving With Passengers On AI London-Mumbai Flight

Mumbai police have registered a case against one person for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight. As per the officials, the accused has been identified as Ramakant, a 37-year-old US citizen.

The incident took place on March 11, when Ramakant alleged smokes inside the bathroom of the Air India London-Mumbai flight. "A case has been registered against a 37-year-old man identified as Ramakant, a US citizen, in Sahar Police Station for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight on March 11," Mumbai police said in a statement.

According to the police, citing the Air India flight crew, the accused tried to open the door of the flight. "He also said that he was carrying a bullet in his bag, but no such object was found in his bag," police added. Samples were taken from the accused for examination to ascertain whether he was in an inebriated condition or was mentally disturbed, police said.

Air India peegate case

Air India peegate case is related to the urinating incident wherein accused Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on November 26, 2022, Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Following this, the DGCA slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and also suspended the pilot's license. Mishra on the other hand was banned from flying aboard Air India flights for four months.

Though Mishra was arrested by the police, he walked free after being granted bail by a Delhi court on January 31.