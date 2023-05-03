US Coast Guard Trains Indian Coast Guard Officers In Maritime Advanced Course In Chennai

The Indian Coast Guard's officers are being trained by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) through the Maritime Advance Boarding Course, which began on May 1, 2023. The training is held at the Indian Coast Guard station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 24 officers of the Indian Coast Guard from 5 regions will undergo this training process.

The United States Mobile Training Team (USMTT) will be conducting this training exercise. The programme includes both theoretical and hands-on training aboard Indian Coast Guard ships and boats. This is a 12-day training course.

Aim of the Maritime advance boarding course

The main aim of this course is to develop friendship, maintain rule-based order at sea, and provide valuable additional skills to each other. Young officers are also intended to receive the skills and information necessary for precise and safe boarding operations. It also will help both Indian as well as US personnel to learn each other's skills, tactics as well as methods to ensure sea security of their borders.

All individuals assigned to the boarding team are given thorough training by the Indian Coast Guard, which covers many facets of the boarding process. It also ensures personal conditioning and weapons proficiency to become skilled in using new advanced technologies in the Coast Guard. The training for ensuring safety procedures on board the vessel was also done by both the Indian and US Coast Guard teams.

Previous drills conducted by both the Indian and US Coast Guard

In September 2022, the Coast Guard of both countries conducted joint maritime drills called as Abhyas Drill. It was a four-day drill, and its main aim was to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and familiarise both countries with each other's capabilities. The exercise also included fleet manoeuvres, which stimulated the hijacking of a ship and subsequent rescue of the crew in a planned cooperative anti-piracy operation.

Both countries engaged in professional exchanges. During the drills, board search seizure operations, cross deck visits and a volleyball match was played. This exercise will form a rule-based order at sea and it is very important in today’s time seeing many countries (China) expanding their vessels and navy in border nations violating the rule-based orders formed at the international level.