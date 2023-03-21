US Condemns Attack On Indian Consulate; 'Pledge To Defend Safety Of Diplomatic Facilities'

A day after a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco during a demonstration by pro-Khalistan supporters against the Punjab Police's crackdown on Waris Punjab De Chief and self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh, the United States on Monday, March 20 condemned the attack against the diplomatic facilities within the United States.

A US State Department spokesperson said, "We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them."

The United States condemns the attack against the Indian Consulate and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the United States. We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them: US State Department… https://t.co/60mVkau2cu pic.twitter.com/LD0i1klFhR — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

The US reaction comes after India lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires in Delhi over the incident. The Foreign Ministry said that the US government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The attack prompted sharp condemnation from Indian-Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it. The Foundation for Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said, "We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India’s diplomatic missions."

On March 19, raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Later, two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), an Indian advocacy and awareness group on Sunday (local time) said that it strongly suspects that Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is behind the attacks on Indian missions in UK and US.

“We strongly suspect Pakistan’s ISI is behind instigating and funding Sikh radicalisation with false propaganda. We ask Indian Americans including Sikh-majority to rise against the extremism,” read FIIDS statement.

India Reminds US Of 'basic obligation'

On Monday, India lodged a strong protest with the United States over the vandalism of the property of the Consulate General of India in California's San Francisco.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the information through a press note. The ministry said through the press note, "In a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco."

"The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," said the ministry.

Further, the ministry said, "Our Embassy in Washington DC also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines."