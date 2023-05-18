US Court Approves Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana To India

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent will be extradited to India. A US court on May 17 approved his extradition. Rana was arrested in the US on the extradition request of India for his involvement in the attacks in Mumbai in which about 10 terrorists laid more than a 60-hour siege killing over 160 people, including six Americans at Iconic and vital locations.

Through the US government, a court in the US consented to the Indian request for Tahawwur Rana’s deportation.

Tahawwur Rana accused of planning, execution of Mumbai attacks

"Based on such review and consideration and for the reasons discussed herein, the Court makes the findings set forth below and certifies to the Secretary of State of the United States the extraditability of Rana on the charged offenses that are the subject of the Request," the Judge wrote in the order.

Collaborating with his childhood friend David Coleman Headley, also known as "Daood Gilani," and others, Rana is accused by the India government of hatching the conspiracy for the attacks in Mumbai by the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Judge said India has laid the following charges on Tahawwur Rana for which an arrest warrant has also been issued: (a) conspiracy to wage war, to commit murder, to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating, to use as genuine a forged document or electronic record, and to commit a terrorist act (b) waging war, (d) murder, (e) committing a terrorist act and (f) conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

Rana challenged extradition

However, when Rana’s lawyer contested his client’s extradition to India, the court in the US said US and India have an extradition treaty in place and Rana will be extradited as per the treaty’s jurisdiction citing sufficient evidence.

"It is therefore ordered that Tahawwur Hussain Rana be and remain committed to the custody of the United States Marshal pending a final decision on extradition and surrender by the Secretary of State to India for the trial of the offences as to which extradition has been granted pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, section 3186 and the Treaty," the Judge ruled.

2008 Mumbai terror attacks

10 terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba launched attacks on specific installations in Mumbai killing about 160 people and also holding people captive at specific locations. They entered the city via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of bombings and shootings.

The attacks took place at Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe.

