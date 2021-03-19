US Def Secy Meets PM Modi; Vows To 'strengthen Bilateral Defence Ties' On 3-day India Tour

Kicking off his Indian tour, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III met with PM Modi on Friday as part of his three-day visit aimed at further boosting bilateral defence and security ties in the wake of China's growing military assertiveness in the region including the Indo-Pacific. On his arrival, he was greeted by his counterpart Rajnath Singh who tweeted 'Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow'. India is the third stop of Austin's three-nation first overseas tour, after his visit to Japan and South Korea.

US Def Secy arrives in India

After Austin's meeting with PM Modi, the PMO issued a statement, "PM welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries and outlined his vision for strategic partnership between the 2 countries, emphasizing the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties. He requested Secretary Austin to convey his best wishes to President Biden. Secretary Austin reiterated the US Govt’s continued commitment towards strengthening bilateral defence relations between the two countries. He expressed the US’ strong desire to further enhance strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

Austin's India tour

Ways to further accelerate India-US strategic ties, boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, China's aggressive behaviour in eastern Ladakh, challenges posed by terrorism and the Afghan peace process are expected to be focus of the talks between the two sides, said government sources. India's plan to procure around 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones from the US for the three services at an estimated cost of over USD 3 billion is also expected to figure in the talks. The medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) Predator-B drones, manufactured by US defence major General Atomics, are capable of remaining airborne for around 35 hours and can hunt down targets at land and sea, they said. Secretary Austin is expected to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday evening while he will hold extensive talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. His visit to India came days after the top leadership of the four-member Quad --India, the US, Japan and Australia-- vowed to expand their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

