US Defence Secy & Rajnath Singh Reaffirm Partnership, Agree To Expand Military Engagement

India and the United States have agreed to expand their military engagement and bilateral cooperation for the strategic global partnership said Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh after meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday.

The two officials held discussions on wide-ranging defence cooperation, information-sharing in emerging areas, and mutual logistical support. "We focused on expanding military-to-military engagement," Singh said, adding that the countries are determined to realise the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership.

According to a joint statement, the two sides reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises and agreed on increased cooperation between the Indian military, the US Indo-Pacific, Central, and Africa Commands,

Meanwhile, Austin asserted that India continues to be an important partner in 'rapidly shifting international dynamics' and reaffirmed his commitment to a comprehensive defence partnership, terming it as a central pillar of its approach to the Indo-Pacific region.

"PM Modi stated that India stands for freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security," he added.

Lloyd Austin meets NSA Doval, PM Modi

Earlier on Friday, the US Defence Secretary met NSA Ajit Doval and discussed areas of mutual interest, strategic partnership and cooperation on various aspects of security and defence.

"Great meeting with NSA Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration b/w our 2 nations reflects the significance of our major defence partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," Austin wrote in a tweet.

Austin arrived in Delhi on Friday in the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties.