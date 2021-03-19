US Defence Secy's 3-day Visit To India Begins; To Meet PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will begin his three-day visit to India today. Lloyd is the first minister from the newly elected Biden administration to visit India. The US Defense Secretary on his maiden trip to India is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval from 19 to 21 March. Austin will be discussing China tension, Indo-US defense cooperation, and upcoming defense deals on his India visit.

Austin, who will reach New Delhi on Friday, will meet national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval upon arrival. On Saturday, he will be formally received at the South Block, before meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Austin will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday before his departure.

India and the US may discuss measures to encourage US companies to set up local manufacturing facilities for defense equipments, including possibilities of joint ventures with Indian partners.

Lloyd Austin will reach India after the US Defence Secretary’s visit to Japan and South Korea. The visit is also significant as it comes right after the first meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries

On 12 March, a virtual meeting of the QUAD leaders comprising the US President, Prime Minister's of India, Australia, and Japan was held. The leaders sought to work towards an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region that is free from coercion. The QUAD countries also pointed out the challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region and how the partnerships can be strengthened to overcome the assertiveness of China.

Discussion on maritime domain awareness, bilateral and multilateral military exercises, and increased collaboration in the Indian Ocean region will also be discussed in the meeting.

Austin’s visit comes amid talks between India and China over the disengagement of troops in Ladakh. While the pullback was completed in Pangong TSO, tension still prevails over many other friction points along the LAC. The US has been supportive of India during the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. In 2020 India and the US had held a 2+2 dialogue and BECA was signed.

