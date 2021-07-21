US Embassy In India issues Security Alert For Citizens In View Of Farmers' Protests Plan

The United States on Wednesday, July 21 issued a security alert for its citizens in India. It advised its citizens to avoid entering prominent areas, crowds and demonstrations along with taking steps for their own safety, due to the farmers' protest in New Delhi. The Farmers' union said on Tuesday, July 20, that they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session of the Parliament, and every day from July 22, 200 protesters will go there from the Singhu border.

"US Embassy New Delhi is aware of media reports of possible demonstrations in and around New Delhi on July 21 and 22 by farmers and counter-protesters. Previous such protests have sometimes led to violence," the embassy said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Farmers from 22 states will participate in protests planned outside Parliament from July 22 to demand scrapping of three contentious agri laws and for legal guarantee on MSP: Samyukta Kisan Morcha — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2021

As per reports, the farmers' unions have requested permission for 200 protesters to walk to the Parliament in protest of the farm laws. The Kisan Ekta Morcha posted on their Twitter handle. "From Delhi Roads to Red Fort & now to the vicinity of the Parliament, farmers are ready to protest to get back their rights. They can't just hand over the farm heritage & their livelihoods to the merciless & heartless govt". The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday, July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

There have been over 10 rounds of talks between the government and the farmers, but there is still a deadlock over the issue of the farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions, who made a statement on the farmer protests that have been planned to take place outside the parliament. The laws being contested by the farmers are The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

