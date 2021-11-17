US Envoy Discusses 'shared Interests' In Afghan With Ajit Doval, Harsh Shringla In Delhi

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the national capital on Wednesday. In addition, West also met India's Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, Joint Secretary JP Singh and other officials as well. Taking to Twitter, Thomas West has said that the United States will work together with India to address the shared interests of both countries in a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

A pleasure to meet with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla, Joint Secretary JP Singh & others in New Delhi today. We will work together with our close partner to address our abundant shared interests in a stable & peaceful Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/asx8ygyPUQ — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) November 16, 2021

NSA Doval holds talks with Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia counterparts on Afghanistan

Earlier on November 10, NSA Ajit Doval held separate talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia. Doval's meeting with his counterpart from Kazakhstan National Security Committee, Karim Massimov came after the conclusion of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. The discussions between the two sides were focused on the situation in Afghanistan as well as issues relating to bilateral ties. According to PTI sources both leaders discussed the need to enhance the connectivity and trade routes between both countries.

"There were detailed discussions on Afghanistan as well as on bilateral relations," the source added

Meanwhile, Doval also held talks with his counterparts from Russian and Iran. According to a Russian statement, NSA Doval and Secretary of Security Council from Moscow Nikolai Patrushev discussed plans for further cooperation between both the nations in the sphere of security. In addition, the leaders also discussed several bilateral and general regional security-related issues. The bilateral talks also focused on defence cooperation and deepening interaction between the security councils in both countries. Additionally, they also agreed to hold future "high-level" exchanges on the matters to follow up on the developments.

"NSA Doval had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran. These were substantive meetings and reflected the personal chemistry of the NSA with his counterparts," said a source to PTI.

During his meeting with Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the diplomats discussed Afghanistan and ways to carry forward the dialogue process under the framework by Iran held in 2018 and 2019, which was followed to host the Delhi Regional Dialogue.

With PTI inputs