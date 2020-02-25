US First Lady Melania Trump Visits Govt School In New Delhi, Greeted With Bouqet

Upon the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump's arrival in Delhi's Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School, excited children dressed in traditional attire greeted the First Lady with a bouquet and welcomed her by applying 'Teeka' on her forehead after which she lit the ceremonial lamp. The school was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome her.

Ahead of the First Lady's visit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted to welcome her and expressed his delight on her attending the 'Happiness Class' of the Delhi school, a concept started by his Party. As a part of the program, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, and basic obedience with a view to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

.@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

Students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura gifted Madhubani paintings made by them to the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. Students performed on a folk song during the visit of the Melania Trump at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura.

On her first day of the India visit, Melania Trump attended the grand 'Namaste Trump' event along with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The First Lady and the US President also visited the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati where Donald Trump tried his hand on the Charkha.

