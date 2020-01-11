'Better Way Forward For J&K': US Congressman Backs India's Abrogation Of Article 370 Move

In a significant development, US Lawmaker and Congressman Scott Perry hailed India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and stated that residents of Jammu and Kashmir have battled economic depression and forces of extremism and radicalisation for too long. This is the sixth US Senator who has spoken in support of India's action in Kashmir.

Earlier, US Congressman Joe Wilson stated that India's decision to abrogate Article 370 was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost economic development, fight corruption, and end gender, caste, and religious discrimination.

Perry, while making this intervention on the house of the floor on January 10, stated that he stands with India in their aspirations to provide equal socio-economic and political opportunity to all citizens and further asserted that regional stability provided by the government will give the residents of J&K a better way forward and hope for the future. This statement comes at a time when there is an uproar in the country against Kashmir.

"As part of this pursuit, two-third of the Indian Parliament voted last year to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. This vote allowed the government of India to address the stagnant economy and high youth unemployment plaguing the region by providing economic opportunity and sound governance. The residents of Jammu and Kashmir have battled economic depression and forces of extremism and radicalization for too long. The regional stability now provided by the government will give residents of Jammu and Kashmir a better way forward and hope for the future."

READ: Mississippi senator loyal to Trump is filing for reelection

Indo-US ties

Furthermore, The Pennsylvania Congressman praised Indo - US relations on the floor of the house and stated that both the nations share strong economic, social and political ties.

"I rise today to recognize the strong relationship between the United States and India. Since our two countries established diplomatic relations in 1946, through the 2005 launch of our strategic partnership, the United States and India have had a long and storied history. I thank Ambassador Shringla for his friendship and his deep commitment to maintaining our strong US-India alliance. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. I stand with India in their aspiration to provide equal economic, social, and political opportunities to all citizens. "

READ: PM Modi reveals 'Our dreams are bigger than $5 Tn economy', hours after meeting India Inc.

'PM highlighted the significant progress made in India-US relations'

In a New Year greeting call on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished US President Donald Trump, his family and the people of United States on the occasion. PM Modi also discussed with Trump how the India-US relations have gained strength over the years with deepening strategic partnership, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday. PM Modi also expressed further desire to continue working with President Trump and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“PM Modi stated India-US relations have grown from strength to strength. The PM highlighted the significant progress made in deepening strategic partnership in the previous year and expressed the desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” said the statement.

READ: GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell impeachment remark

READ: PM Modi calls French Prez Macron; discuss bilateral issues, global situation