US in 'close touch' with India, takes safety of diplomatic missions seriously: State Dept

The United States continues to be in “close touch” with India on a number of issues, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said Thursday.

Responding to a question on whether the US government or the Indian government was in touch with the State Dept over the incidents that took place outside the consulate in San Francisco last week, Patel said “We are in close touch with our Indian partners on a number of issues, but on many issues we made sure to remain in close touch with them as well as the appropriate local entities, depending on where these various missions and consulates were located,” said Patel.

“We take the safety and security of the diplomatic missions that we host in the United States and the diplomats that work in them quite seriously,” he added.

Pro-Khalistan supporter's atrocities in the US

Indian-American Vedant Patel’s statement comes after pro-Khalistan supporters in the US last week threatened the Indian embassy and the Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Khalistan activists have repeatedly protested outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate.

The Indian Embassy in San Francisco was also stormed last week.

In a viral social media post, Pro-Khalistani demonstrators were seen gathered at the consulate in San-Francisco, chanting slogans in support of Amritpal Singh and heckling workers as they abandoned the diplomatic mission.

Patel answers to US ambassador to India Garcetti’s joining

When asked about the time when the new US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti will take charge, Vedant Patel responded saying, “We were quite happy to see Ambassador Garcetti be confirmed. I don’t have any specific date or timeline to share other than I know he’s eager to get to New Delhi and present his credentials very soon. And I’m sure that will happen as soon as it can.”

The new US Ambassador to India, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

“I Eric M. Garcetti, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I am about to enter,” said Garcetti during the oath-taking ceremony.

Notably, by a vote of 52 to 42, Garcetti was given the nod. This was a significant victory for US President Joe Biden as well, who stood by his political ally in the face of the accusations and the drawn-out procedure that resulted in the absence of US representatives in the world's most populous democracies.