US 'India Caucus' Representatives Arranging For PM Modi To Address US Parliament

US Congressman Ro Khanna stated that the representatives of the US 'India Caucus' are working to ensure that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to speak to the United States Congress.

"We're working to ensure that the Prime Minister gets to speak to the United States Congress. The co-chairs will be requesting the Speaker to issue that invitation," Ro Khanna told the agency.

On being questioned about the key deliverables from PM Modi's US visit, Khanna said, "Well, as I said earlier, defence is deliverable, and the jet engines are, I think, critical. The immigration reform is critical, as is deepening the strategic partnership that we saw today."

In response to the question of what India and the US could do differently to improve their relationship, Khanna stated that the US wants to ensure that the GE Engines contract with India is completed in order to prevent them from falling behind Europe.

After holding the India-US Business Summit, he said, "We need to be stronger on defence, and this is a key time. India has realised that Soviet military equipment doesn't work as well. They realise the Soviet Union is moving towards China, and they have really been open to building a strong relationship with America. They want these jet engines, and the first thing is to make sure that deal gets done, hopefully before the Prime Minister's visit."

The US Congressman responded that he believes India has the potential to become the Asian market hub when asked about the future of the two nations' economies.

"You see companies like Apple moving out of China, moving into India, and opening up Apple stores there. I have encouraged companies to, of course, manufacture in the United States and restore into the United States, but to the extent they need to sell into Asia, they should look to allies like India instead of China," said Ro Khanna. On being asked if there was bipartisan support when it comes to understanding India's viewpoint on its ties with Russia, Khanna said, "Well, I think there's an understanding, as Secretary Mattis pointed out, of India's energy needs and an understanding that we need to figure out how to provide India with alternative sources of cheaper energy. And I've appreciated that India has unequivocally condemned Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but this should not be a barrier to strengthening a partnership that will last decades."

