US-India CNWG Hold Virtual Meet, Discuss Joint Action On Cross-border Drug Trafficking

India and the US last week held joint talks on the inaugural meeting of the Counternarcotics Working Group (CNWG) where the delegations engaged in conversations focusing on increasing collaboration on counter-narcotics regulation. Issuing a joint statement, the US-India Counternarcotics Working Group stated that the delegations had discussed areas of joint action in order to improve coordination on the broad array of narcotics-related challenges faced by the two nations.

"The delegations engaged in wide-ranging conversations focused on increasing collaboration on counternarcotics regulation and law enforcement. The two sides identified areas for joint action and resolved to continue their close coordination on this important issue Both sides exchanged views on the broad array of narcotics-related challenges facing the United States and India," said the release.

The Indian delegation was led by Sachin Jain, Deputy Director-General, Narcotics Control Board, Ministry of Home Affairs while White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Assistant Director Kemp Chester, Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Jorgan Andrews, and department of Justice Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Hodge jointly led the US delegation.

Read: India, US, Japan, Australia Resume Naval Exercises

Read: Biden Will Continue Strengthening India-US Relationship, Say Experts

The delegations also committed to strengthening their cooperation in curtailing the illegal production, manufacturing, trafficking, and distribution of pharmaceuticals and illicit drugs. "Participants highlighted their efforts in combating drug trafficking in accordance with the rules and regulations of their respective countries and proposed to share best practices for countering synthetic opioids and precursor chemicals," read the release.

"The two sides also discussed initiatives to strengthen India's regional leadership role in building capacity for counternarcotics initiatives in South Asia; countering regional cross-border drug-trafficking and crime through enhanced sharing of operational intelligence; and expanding law enforcement cooperation on counternarcotics issues. In addition, both sides agreed to cooperate and assist each other in the area of drug treatment and awareness against drug abuse," it added.

While concluding the virtual conference, both countries agreed to enhance their data sharing operations to combat the drug nexus. The next CNWG meeting will be held in spring 2021.

(Image Credit- AP)

Read: India-US Issue Joint Statement On 10 Years Of Cooperation Over GCNEP & Nuclear Energy

Read: US Election Results Won't Affect India-US Relations Hints MEA, Cites 'strong Foundations'