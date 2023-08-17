US, India Intelligence Directors Discuss Defence Collaboration

Rear Admiral Thomas M. Henderschedt, Director of Intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM), engaged in discussions with Lt. Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana, the Director General of India’s Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), on August 16. The high-level talks marked a significant step towards enhancing cooperation between the two nations on matters of defence and security, said Defence Officials.

Both Intelligence directors have been associated with an understanding of China. Henderschedt, prior to his appointment in the PACOM, was the US's naval attaché to China and had spent several years there even before that. Lt. Gen. Rana, who assumed his role as the Director General of DIA in March of this year, is known for his extensive research on China's Military-Civil Fusion strategy. This strategy as per Rana, personally overseen by Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims to elevate the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to a "world-class military" status by 2049, utilising integrated disruptive technologies and envisioning a transition to "intelligent warfare" for global dominance.

To counterbalance China's exponential military progress, Lt. Gen. Rana emphasised in his paper titled "The Current Chinese Defence Reforms and Impact on India" that India must focus on non-contact warfare capabilities and disruptive technologies. He highlighted the importance of leveraging domestic expertise, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and procuring technologies from global sources. Lt. Gen. Rana also states the need for continuous restructuring of existing defence models to ensure optimal efficiency in the face of evolving threats.

Earlier this year, amidst the ongoing conflict against China, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) took measures to safeguard the privacy of Indian troops. They released an advisory urging formations and units to enhance awareness among personnel regarding the use of certain mobile phone devices.