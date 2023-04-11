US, India Discussed Chinese Spy Balloons: Top US Air Force Commander

India and the US held discussions over the Chinese spy balloons that were shot down by the American Air Force recently after being detected at a very high altitude there carrying out suspicious activities. On Monday, General Kenneth Wilsbach, Commander, of Pacific Air Forces met Chief of the Air Staff of India (CAS) VR Chaudhari in New Delhi where they deliberated on the issues of mutual interest and means to further enhance the cooperation between both the Air Forces.

The meeting between both officials were held on the sidelines of Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral Air Exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF).

General Kenneth Wilsbach, Commander, Pacific Air Forces called on the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, today in New Delhi.



Issues of mutual interest and means to further enhance cooperation between the two Air Forces were discussed during the meeting.

India-US discussion over Chinese spy balloons

On being asked whether the Chinese Spy balloon incident came up for discussions with Indian officials, Pacific Air Force Commander General Kenneth S. Wilsbach informed of having a very 'brief' conversation and dialogue with most of the air chiefs in the region, shortly after within few weeks after it was shot down by the United States down the Coast of South Carolina.

"Certainly, we had some dialogue on it. I wouldn't say it was extensive but had very brief conversations with most of the air chiefs in the region. It wasn't public but rather private comments behind closed doors," he said.

"I would like to discuss, something that should concern those of us who value a free and open Indo-Pacific. The sovereignty of your air space and the fact that we believe that your air space in India is your sovereign space and that you should decide who you get to fly into it. And when you have countries that don't necessarily agree with that and they just decide to violate your sovereignty and fly in it, whether it's your air space or ours or Canada's as you are referring to the Balloon that eventually got shut down off the Coast of South Carolina", said the Commander.

The Commander added that any country that would violate the sovereignty of another country should cause concern to them. "Any country who is not abiding by the international law or norms should cause concern for us and that is something that we as nations that believe in the rule of law should emphasize to the foundations that should abide by the rule of law and we should have discussions to encourage them to comply with that international law so that we don't have areas that could turn into a very big miscalculation", he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in February 2023, US fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had drifted across America for several days until it was shot down. This brought an end to the opening chapter of a tense public standoff with Beijing over the intrusion into U.S. airspace.