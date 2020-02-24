'US & India Working Closely Together On The Future Of Space Exploration': Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on his maiden visit to India stated that the two countries are closely working together over the prospect of future space exploration projects. Trump also hailed the lunar exploration mission - Chandrayaan, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"India and the US are also working closely together on the future of space exploration. You (India) are making impressive strides with your exciting lunar program - Chandrayaan. It is moving far ahead of schedule, and America looks forward to expanding our space cooperation with India as you push even further," Donald Trump said during his speech at the Motera Stadium.

READ | PM Modi Explains The Meaning Behind 'Namaste Trump' Event; Extolls Indo-US 'family' Ties

Stating that America and India will partner in space research in the near future, Donald Trump appreciated the country's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"You are pushing the limits and that's a great thing. Including in the realm of human space flight. The United Stateds in India will be friends and partners, on our voyage into the stars and into space. It is truly extraordinary what this nation has achieved in a span of just one lifetime, and what they have done under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. It is absolutely incredible, Mr. PM congratulations" said Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India.

READ | PM Modi Lauds ISRO For Creating Facility For Children, Launching 'Young Scientist Program'

READ | ISRO To Validate Design & Engineering Of Rocket For Human Space Flight Programme

Donald Trump's two-day visit

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security.

In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

READ | WATCH: PM Modi Welcomes US First Lady Melania Trump, Shares Her "Be Best" Message