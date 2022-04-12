US Is India's 'natural Ally', 2+2 Ministerial Meeting Was 'very Meaningful': Rajnath Singh

Following the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the terrorism issue was raised during the bilateral talks but no assurance was offered by the US. He further mentioned that the US is India's 'natural' ally and they further wish to maintain good ties with all the countries.

Rajnath Singh to ANI in Washington DC, "It's obvious that terrorism issue is raised whenever there are bilateral talks. We discussed the same (during 2+2 talks with US). No question of assurance by the US, we only discussed".

Referring to India's dependency on Russia for spare parts, the minister said "If there'll be challenges for spare parts, we have the knack to meet challenges. No talks with the US on the same."

Further responding to Shehbaz Sharif becoming Pakistan's new Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh stated, " I just want to convey to him to curb terrorism...best wishes with him."

Stating that India-US Defence Cooperation is being further expanded and strengthened, the Defence Minister tweeted, "Had a very meaningful and in-depth discussion at the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC. During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in our neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region".

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was provided an “enhanced honour cordon” at the Pentagon as he arrived at America's Defence Department headquarters for bilateral talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Joe Biden-PM Modi meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden met virtually on Monday morning and discussed the situation in Ukraine while developments in Sri Lanka and Pakistan were also touched upon. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington for the fourth ‘2+ 2’ foreign and defence ministry dialogues with their U.S. counterparts.

In the opening remarks, Biden said, “The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war".

While PM Modi who spoke via video link to Biden described the war in Ukraine as “very worrying” and mentioned he had spoken, several times with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging peace.

(Image: ANI)