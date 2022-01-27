US lawmakers join Indians in celebrating 73rd Republic Day

Washington, Jan 27 (PTI) Top American lawmakers joined 130 crore Indians and the Indian diaspora across the world in celebrating the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

"Today we join with people around the world who cherish pluralism, equality and democracy as we celebrate India's birth as a constitutional republic. Wishing India a happy 73rd Republic Day," the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said, which was also tweeted by its chairman, Senator Bob Menendez.

"To all our friends celebrating today, Happy 73rd Republic Day. On this important day, India celebrates the promise of the world's largest democracy to secure 'all its citizens justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity'," tweeted Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus.

"I wish a Happy Republic Day to our friends and strategic partners in India. When I served as the US ambassador to Japan, I was honoured to help raise America's critical Quad partnership with India, Australia and Japan to new heights," Senator Bill Hagerty said.

Senator Jim Risch, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said this Republic Day, he appreciates the strong US-India relationship and looks forward to working with his Indian counterparts to further advance a free and open Indo Pacific region bilaterally and through the Quad.

"From the world's oldest democracy to the world's largest democracy, we congratulate India celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today, and marking 75 years of independence this year!" Congressman Jim Costa said in a tweet.

Congressman Steve Chabot, who is the co-chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans, wished a happy Republic Day to the citizens of India.

"They gained independence from the British in 1947. Three years later, the Indian Constitution came into effect. India now has the world's largest democracy," he said. PTI LKJ RC

